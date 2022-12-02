ECP to hold LG polls in Punjab in April 2023

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1: Putting its foot down, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to hold local government (LG) elections in Punjab in the last week of April 2023, nearly 16 months after the expiry of the term of local bodies in the province.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan informed the participants in the meeting that the commission had to work twice for the delimitation of constituencies to conduct local elections as the local government laws had been changed twice, though the term of the local bodies in Punjab ended on January 1, 2022.

The forum was told that since the Punjab government notified the Punjab Local Government Act on Nov 16, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan was going to start work of delimitation for a third time. -DAWN







