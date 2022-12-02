Video
Home Foreign News

Modi calls for end to war as India takes G20 presidency

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

NEW DELHI, Dec 1: India opened its G20 presidency on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for an end to war, implicitly rebuking longstanding ally Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
New Delhi and Moscow have ties dating back to the Cold War, and Russia remains by far India's biggest arms supplier.
India has shied away from explicit condemnations of Russia over the war despite its economy being stung by the soaring oil and commodities prices that followed.
Modi has pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, including at a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a major regional summit in September.
He reiterated that call in an article outlining India's ambitions for the G20 forum -- of which Russia is a member -- released by the government and published by the Telegraph newspaper in Britain.    -AFP







