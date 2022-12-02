Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US, NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict: Lavrov

OSCE meeting overshadowed by Russia\'s war, ban on Lavrov

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

OSCE meeting overshadowed by Russia's war, ban on Lavrov
OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid (C-L), Polish President Andrzej Duda (C), OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau (back C-R) and other participants attend the 29th Ministerial Council meeting of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) in Lodz, Poland on December 1. photo : AFP

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid (C-L), Polish President Andrzej Duda (C), OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau (back C-R) and other participants attend the 29th Ministerial Council meeting of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) in Lodz, Poland on December 1. photo : AFP

MOSCOW, Dec 1: Russia's foreign minister on Thursday accused the West of becoming directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying it with weapons and training its soldiers.
Sergey Lavrov also said that Russia's strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and other key infrastructure that have left millions without power, heating and water were intended to weaken Ukraine's military potential and derail the shipments of Western weapons.
"You shouldn't say that the U.S. and NATO aren't taking part in this war, you are directly participating in it," Lavrov said in a video call with reporters. "And not just by providing weapons but also by training personnel. You are training their military on your territory, on the territories of Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries."
He said that the barrage of Russian missile strikes was intended to "knock out energy facilities that allow you to keep pumping deadly weapons into Ukraine in order to kill the Russians."
"The infrastructure that is targeted by those attacks is used to ensure the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces and the nationalist battalions," Lavrov said.
Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of targeting key civilian infrastructure in order to reduce morale and force Ukraine into peace talks on Moscow's conditions.
Lavrov insisted that Moscow remains open for talks on ending the conflict. "We never asked for talks but always said that we are ready to listen to those who are interested in a negotiated settlement," Lavrov said.
The Kremlin has urged Ukraine to acknowledge Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as part of Russia and recognize other land gains that Russia has made since sending its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. It also has continued to push for guarantees that Ukraine wouldn't join NATO, along with vaguely formulated "demilitarization" and "denazification" goals.
Meanwhile, Europe's largest security organization, one founded to maintain peace and stability on the continent, opened a meeting Thursday with strong denunciations of Russia's war against Ukraine, a conflict that is among the greatest challenges the body has faced in its nearly half-century of existence.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has been a rare international forum - along with the United Nations - where Russia and Western powers have been able meet to discuss security matters, and the meeting in Lodz, Poland, is the first high-level meeting of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
But since the war began, the OSCE has been another forum for the bitter clash to play out between Russia and the West, even as the OSCE's own powers to help resolve conflict have waned.    -AP









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
N Korea to hold key party meeting in December
Macron blasts Biden subsidies at start of US state visit
ECP to hold LG polls in Punjab in April 2023
Modi calls for end to war as India takes G20 presidency
US, NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict: Lavrov
NATO seeks to shore up Russia's neighbours as attacks continue
Gujarat goes into 1st phase of election today
School students pose for a photograph as they stand in the shape of a ribbon


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft