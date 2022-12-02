'He will cry': Ghana fans relish World Cup revenge against Suarez

ACCRA, DEC 1: When Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in their decisive final World Cup group match, one name will be on the minds of many from the West African country: Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay striker broke Ghanaian hearts at the 2010 World Cup when his deliberate handball stopped a certain goal in the dying stages of their quarter-final.

Suarez was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty -- cue wild celebrations from Suarez on the sidelines -- and Uruguay then beat the Black Stars in the penalty shootout.

It is a dark day scorched deep in the memory of many Ghanaian football fans.

"We were waiting to

celebrate, but we cried in the streets," said Samuel Quist, 36, buying a

Ghana team shirt in the capital Accra in

preparation for Friday's game.

"I hated that day."

This time it is Uruguay who are up against it -- a Ghana win would put them into the last 16 and send Uruguay home, but a draw for Ghana could also be enough. -AFP