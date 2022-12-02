Video
'He will cry': Ghana fans relish World Cup revenge against Suarez

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

ACCRA, DEC 1: When Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in their decisive final World Cup group match, one name will be on the minds of many from the West African country: Luis Suarez.
The Uruguay striker broke Ghanaian hearts at the 2010 World Cup when his deliberate handball stopped a certain goal in the dying stages of their quarter-final.
Suarez was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty -- cue wild celebrations from Suarez on the sidelines -- and Uruguay then beat the Black Stars in the penalty shootout.
It is a dark day scorched deep in the memory of many Ghanaian football fans.
"We were waiting to
celebrate, but we cried in the streets," said Samuel Quist, 36, buying a
Ghana team shirt in the capital Accra in
preparation for Friday's game.
"I hated that day."     
This time it is Uruguay who are up against it -- a Ghana win would put them into the last 16 and send Uruguay home, but a draw for Ghana could also be enough.    -AFP



