Bashundhara storm into final of Independence Cup

Bashundhara Kings stormed into the final of Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football beating ten men Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-1 goals in the second semifinal held Thursday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Bashundhara will now play the title-deciding final match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra scheduled to be held on Monday (Dec 5) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla, following the place-deciding match between Abahani Limited Dhaka and Bangladesh Police Football Club on Sunday (Dec 4) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

In the proceeding, Brazilian forwards Robson and his compatriot Dorielton, and forward Rakib Hossain scored one goal each to secure Bashundhara's victory after leading the first half by 1-0 goal.

Venezuelan forward Edward netted the lone goal for Police FC.

Robson opened an account scoring the first goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 13th minute while after the breather Bashundhara Kings came to the feld with more organized way and scored the reaming two goals in the second half.

Rakib Hossain doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Bashundhara in the 65th minute of the match while prolific striker Dorielton further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Bashundhara in the 73rd minute.

Edward pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Police FC in the 91st minute of the match.

Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh Police FC were off-colored, except the day's lone goal.

Bangladesh Police FC were reduced to ten man by the referee Alamger Sarker as Iranian defender Behnam Habibi got the marching order for his unsporting behavior in the match.

Rakib Hossain of Bashundhara Kings was named the player of the match for his impressive performance.

Earlier on Wednesday last, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra reached final of the tournament beating defending champions Abahani Limited Dhaka by 3-2 goals in the first semifinal. -BSS





















