Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bashundhara storm into final of Independence Cup

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Bashundhara Kings stormed into the final of Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football beating ten men Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-1 goals in the second semifinal held Thursday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
Bashundhara will now play the title-deciding final match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra scheduled to be held on Monday (Dec 5) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla, following the place-deciding match between Abahani Limited Dhaka and Bangladesh Police Football Club on Sunday (Dec 4) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the proceeding, Brazilian forwards Robson and his compatriot Dorielton, and forward Rakib Hossain scored one goal each to secure Bashundhara's victory after leading the first half by 1-0 goal.
Venezuelan forward Edward netted the lone goal for Police FC.
Robson opened an account scoring the first goal for Bashundhara Kings in the 13th minute while after the breather Bashundhara Kings came to the feld with more organized way and scored the reaming two goals in the second half.
Rakib Hossain doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Bashundhara in the 65th minute of the match while prolific striker Dorielton further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Bashundhara in the 73rd minute.
Edward pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Police FC in the 91st minute of the match.
Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh Police FC were off-colored, except the day's lone goal.
Bangladesh Police FC were reduced to ten man by the referee Alamger Sarker as Iranian defender Behnam Habibi got the marching order for his unsporting behavior in the match.
Rakib Hossain of Bashundhara Kings was named the player of the match for his impressive performance.
Earlier on Wednesday last, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra reached final of the tournament beating defending champions Abahani Limited Dhaka by 3-2 goals in the first semifinal.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'He will cry': Ghana fans relish World Cup revenge against Suarez
Suarez, Cavani muted at WC but Uruguay coach under fire
Chameleon Rodrygo eyeing Neymar's No 10 spot for Brazil
Smith, Labuschagne hit double centuries
Bashundhara storm into final of Independence Cup
Football legend Pele hospitalized again
Tamim likely to miss series for injury, Taskin ruled out of first ODI
India cricket team arrives in Bangladesh


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft