Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:45 AM
Sports

Football legend Pele hospitalized again

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

SAO PAULO, DEC 1: Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized again for a "reevaluation" of his treatment following a colon tumor last year, his doctors said Wednesday, the latest health issue for the 82-year-old icon.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo "for a reevaluation of his chemotherapy treatment for the colon tumor diagnosed in September 2021," his medical team said in a statement.
"He was taken to a standard room, without the need for intensive or semi-intensive care... (He) is in full control of his vital functions and in stable condition," it added.
Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento told his fans there was "no emergency."
"There is (no) emergency or new dire prediction... We appreciate the concern and love," she wrote on Instagram.    -AFP


