Tamim likely to miss series for injury, Taskin ruled out of first ODI

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is uncertain for the upcoming home series against India due to a groin injury while fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the first match of the three-match ODI series.

Tamim sustained injury during the warm-up match and generally, it takes at least two weeks to get recovery from a groin injury. In case of Tamim's unavailability, which is yet to be confirmed and depending on medical team's report, either of Shakib Al Hasan or Mehidy Hasan Miraz will captain the Tigers. Liton Das is also under BCB's consideration.

"We do not think about the captain issue till now," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon told journalists on Thursday. "We even did not finalize a vice-captain".

"Let us know officially how many days he'll not be able to play. If it's a one-match issue, it's one thing and if he misses the whole series then we've to think in a different way," Papon explained.

It is assumed that after receiving Tamim's medical report the BCB officials will sit with Shakib, who is the skipper of Bangladesh Test and T20i teams, regarding the issue.

Taskin on the contrary, is ruled out of the first ODI of the series on December 4 due to back injury he sustained during a BCL match on November 20. The sharpest and speediest among Bangladesh pacers, is in the centre of Bangladesh quick action plan, who is going to be replaced by Shoriful Islam in the squad.

The next two ODIs are slated for December 7 and December 10 respectively.

The BCB nonetheless, revealed the ticket prices of the first two ODI matches. The highest price of the ticket is BDT 1500 while the lowest is BDT 200. Grand Stand ticket will be found at Taka 1500 while the VIP Stand ticket price is set at Taka1000. The North and South Stand ticket price is Taka 300 and the Eastern Stand ticket price is Taka 200.

Tickets will go on sale from Saturday (December 3) and the fans will be able to buy the tickets from Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur. Counter will open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on match day and previous day of the match.











