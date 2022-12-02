Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh Women\'s tour of NZ

Tigresses take on Whiteferns in T20 series starter today

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Women's tour of NZBangladesh national women's cricket team is going to lock horns with their New Zealand counterparts in the first of the three-match T20i series today.
The match will commence at 12:00pm (BST) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The Tigresses now in New Zealand for their first ever FTP tour to play three WT20i matches and as many WODIs against home girls.
Bangladesh gave hardly any sweet memory against New Zealand but the Women in Red and Green are ready to change the history as they beat New Zealand XI by seven wickets in the practice match Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln couple of days back.
The next WT20i matches are scheduled to take place on December 4 and 7 while the ODIs will be held on December 11, 14 and 17 respectively.  


