Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:44 AM
Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Argentina's forward #09 Julian Alvarez (L) celebrates with Argentina's midfielder #24 Enzo Fernandez after he scored his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022. photo: AFP

DOHA, DEC 1: Lionel Messi's Argentina booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second time in their history.
Two-time former champions Argentina advanced after goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez sealed victory over Poland in Group C while Australia sent sorry Denmark crashing out with a 1-0 victory in Group D.
Argentina -- who suffered a stunning defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game -- ensured they qualified for the second round as group winners in a game in which captain Messi missed the 31st penalty of his career.
"We went out there thinking we had to win," said Messi, who added that missing his spot-kick had galvanised his teammates.
"I'm angry at missing that penalty but the team came out stronger after my mistake," he said. "We knew that once the first goal went in it would change the game."
Messi said Argentina, who will meet Australia in the next round, could not take progress to the quarter-finals for granted.
"The game against Australia will be difficult -- anyone can beat anyone," he added. "It's very even. We have to prepare for the game in the best way, as always."
The final round of games in Group C got under way with all four
teams -- Argentina, Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia -- in the hunt for the last 16.
Despite losing to Argentina, Poland squeaked into second place, edging out Mexico -- 2-1 winners over Saudi Arabia -- on goal difference.  
For long periods of a nail-biting evening it looked as if Poland's tally of fewer yellow cards would secure their place in the last 16.
But a goal in the fifth minute of injury time by Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari against Mexico gave Poland a slender one-goal advantage on goal difference -- and a place in the second round.
Saudi Arabia's defeat sealed a disappointing exit for the Asian minnows, who had electrified the opening days of the tournament with their shock opening win over Argentina.
Poland will take on Group D winners France in their last 16 match.    -AFP


