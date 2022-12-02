

Brazil supporters kiss a replica of the World Cup trophy. photo: AFP

The match will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

In the other match of the group, Serbia will meet Switzerland at the same time at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha.

If Brazil wins the match against Cameroon, it will play the next round as the group champion. The champion of Group-G is scheduled to face Group-H runner-up. Portugal and Ghana are fighting for the top position in that group. So, if Brazil wins the match it will get one of these as its opponent in the round of 16.

Brazil meet Cameroon to decide next opponent

From 1994 to 2018, Brazil and Cameroon faced each other six times where Brazil won five times and the latter only once. These two had not met in any event in the last three years. They engaged last time in a FIFA International Friendly match in November 2018 where Brazil had a 1-0 win over the opponent.

In the group stage, Brazil had a flying start with a 2-0 win over Serbia and defeated Switzerland by 1-0 in the second match. Cameroon, on the other hand, had suffered a 0-1 defeat to the Swiss before playing a 3-3 tie with Serbia in the second match.











