Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil meet Cameroon to decide next opponent

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
MAHTAB UDDIN

Brazil supporters kiss a replica of the World Cup trophy. photo: AFP

Brazil supporters kiss a replica of the World Cup trophy. photo: AFP

Brazil which already confirmed the round of 16 by winning its first two matches in Group-G of the FIFA World Cup is going to take on Cameroon in the last match at 1:00 am after Friday midnight to decide the opponent in the next round.
The match will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
In the other match of the group, Serbia will meet Switzerland at the same time at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha.
If Brazil wins the match against Cameroon, it will play the next round as the group champion. The champion of Group-G is scheduled to face Group-H runner-up. Portugal and Ghana are fighting for the top position in that group. So, if Brazil wins the match it will get one of these as its opponent in the round of 16.
Brazil meet Cameroon to decide next opponent

Brazil meet Cameroon to decide next opponent

The champion and runner-up of Group-H will already be decided before the Brazil-Cameroon match even kicks off. Portugal will meet South Korea and Ghana will take on Uruguay at 09:00 pm today (Friday) at different venues.
From 1994 to 2018, Brazil and Cameroon faced each other six times where Brazil won five times and the latter only once. These two had not met in any event in the last three years. They engaged last time in a FIFA International Friendly match in November 2018 where Brazil had a 1-0 win over the opponent.
In the group stage, Brazil had a flying start with a 2-0 win over Serbia and defeated Switzerland by 1-0 in the second match. Cameroon, on the other hand, had suffered a 0-1 defeat to the Swiss before playing a 3-3 tie with Serbia in the second match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'He will cry': Ghana fans relish World Cup revenge against Suarez
Suarez, Cavani muted at WC but Uruguay coach under fire
Chameleon Rodrygo eyeing Neymar's No 10 spot for Brazil
Smith, Labuschagne hit double centuries
Bashundhara storm into final of Independence Cup
Football legend Pele hospitalized again
Tamim likely to miss series for injury, Taskin ruled out of first ODI
India cricket team arrives in Bangladesh


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft