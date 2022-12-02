Banking Events

Banking Events

Citizens' Bank Chairman Mrs Toufiqui Aftab flanked among others by Directors Masuduzzaman, Chowdhury Mohammad Hanif Shoeb, Md Mokleshur Rahman, inaugurating Narayanganj branch of the bank on the city's Bangabandhu Sarak on Thursday.A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd inaugurating the bank's Nazirhat Branch in Chattogram as chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently. Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam and Panel Mayor of Nazirhat Municipality, Chattogram Mohammad Ali attend the event. Branch Managers and Sub-Branch managers and local elite of also attend programme which was followed by a Doa-Mahfil, the press release said.