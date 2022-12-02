Video
Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022

Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022

Southeast Bank Ltd won the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022 in two categories- for Excellence in "MasterCard Prepaid Business" and "MasterCard Online Acquiring Business", says a press release.
Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited received the trophies from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP who was the chief guest at the event recently.
Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank attended as the Guest of Honor; Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard along with the senior officials and dignitaries from partner banks, fintech, and merchants' partners were also present in the award ceremony.


