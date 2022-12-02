‘Awareness needed to increase use of Biologic medicine’

Biologic medicine can play a game changing role in the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and psoriasis. However, awareness needs to be built up at all levels including doctors, patients, and other stakeholders; opined experts.

With the objective of raising ample public awareness on the uses of modern and effective biologic medicines, the first ever "Biologic Summit" was held at The Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Thursday.

Distinguished doctors, personnel from government regulatory bodies, policymakers and other industry experts & stakeholders graced the event with their presence and discussed the positive effects of biologic medicine, terms and conditions of its uses and its prospects.

Among the expert panel members were - Consultant Physician General, Bangladesh Armed Forces and Directorate General of Medical Services, Dhaka Cantonment Major Gen. Prof. Dr. Md. Azizul Islam; Director of DGDA Major Gen. Mohammad Yousuf; Director of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Brig. Gen. Md. Nazmul Haque and other accomplished doctors of Bangladesh.

Country President of Novartis Bangladesh Dr. Riad Mamun Prodhani delivered his welcome speech at the event. Among other honorable speakers were - Prof. Sharif Akhteruzzaman, Professor and Ex-Chairman of the Dpt. of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Dhaka University; and Dr. Patricia Pertel, Sr. Global Medical Affairs Director, Novartis Switzerland.

"Biologic Medicines are manufactured with the precise aim to alleviate certain diseases", said Dr. Riad Mamun Prodhani, Country President of Novartis Bangladesh. "The future shall witness more and more obtaining of biologic medicines. Doctors and patients need to be more aware of its terms of usage and advantages. Biologic medicines lead to long-term and effective treatments, but if organizations from the financing industry and Govt. stakeholders step in to consider the prospects seriously - I believe we can hope to extend the benefits of this in our country", he added.

Biologic medicines became a part of medical treatments in the 19th century, leading to the facilitation of millions of patients across the world. The first use-cases of biologic medicines, specially monoclonal antibodies in Bangladesh were recorded early 2000. The overall scenario of medical industry has drastically transformed over the past couple of decades. From chemical compounds it shifted to biologics and cell & gene therapy. The future of biologics seems very promising. Yet, due to certain challenges, the uses of biologics in Bangladesh still remains within a bubble. Biologics show great potential in the near future as more targeted means of medication; hence Bangladesh requires to prepare quickly to adapt its appropriate implementation.

The summit centered on the basic grounds of biologic medicines, elaborating on its concept and persisting challenges, and opting to ready Bangladesh for its utilization in the future. It was the collective goal of all participating specialist doctors, regulators and policymakers to accelerate towards this readiness by sharing valuable opinions and advice.













