Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Awareness needed to increase use of Biologic medicine’

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Biologic medicine can play a game changing role in the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and psoriasis. However, awareness needs to be built up at all levels including doctors, patients, and other stakeholders; opined experts.
With the objective of raising ample public awareness on the uses of modern and effective biologic medicines, the first ever "Biologic Summit" was held at The Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Thursday.
Distinguished doctors, personnel from government regulatory bodies, policymakers and other industry experts & stakeholders graced the event with their presence and discussed the positive effects of biologic medicine, terms and conditions of its uses and its prospects.
Among the expert panel members were - Consultant Physician General, Bangladesh Armed Forces and Directorate General of Medical Services, Dhaka Cantonment Major Gen. Prof. Dr. Md. Azizul Islam; Director of DGDA Major Gen. Mohammad  Yousuf; Director of Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Brig. Gen. Md. Nazmul Haque and other accomplished doctors of Bangladesh.
Country President of Novartis Bangladesh Dr. Riad Mamun Prodhani delivered his welcome speech at the event. Among other honorable speakers were - Prof. Sharif Akhteruzzaman, Professor and Ex-Chairman of the Dpt. of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Dhaka University; and Dr. Patricia Pertel, Sr. Global Medical Affairs Director, Novartis Switzerland.
"Biologic Medicines are manufactured with the precise aim to alleviate certain diseases", said Dr. Riad Mamun Prodhani, Country President of Novartis Bangladesh. "The future shall witness more and more obtaining of biologic medicines. Doctors and patients need to be more aware of its terms of usage and advantages. Biologic medicines lead to long-term and effective treatments, but if organizations from the financing industry and Govt. stakeholders step in to consider the prospects seriously - I believe we can hope to extend the benefits of this in our country", he added.
Biologic medicines became a part of medical treatments in the 19th century, leading to the facilitation of millions of patients across the world. The first use-cases of biologic medicines, specially monoclonal antibodies in Bangladesh were recorded early 2000. The overall scenario of medical industry has drastically transformed over the past couple of decades. From chemical compounds it shifted to biologics and cell & gene therapy. The future of biologics seems very promising. Yet, due to certain challenges, the uses of biologics in Bangladesh still remains within a bubble. Biologics show great potential in the near future as more targeted means of medication; hence Bangladesh requires to prepare quickly to adapt its appropriate implementation.
The summit centered on the basic grounds of biologic medicines, elaborating on its concept and persisting challenges, and opting to ready Bangladesh for its utilization in the future. It was the collective goal of all participating specialist doctors, regulators and policymakers to accelerate towards this readiness by sharing valuable opinions and advice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022
Remittances grow 5pc in 2022, despite global headwinds: WB
‘Awareness needed to increase use of Biologic medicine’
NBFIs default loan soars by Tk 1,000cr in July-Sept
India eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023
BADC concludes foundation training of newly recruited 9th grade officers
Chum Wellness supports mental health digitally


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft