Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:44 AM
NBFIs default loan soars by Tk 1,000cr in July-Sept

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Non-performing loans of non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) have further increased to Tk4,311 crore, according to sources at Bangladesh Bank (BB).
At the end of September 2022, NBFIs total disbursed loans stood at Tk70,416 crore. Out of this, the amount of defaulted loans was Tk17,372 crore, or 24.61 percent of total loans. At the end of December 2021, defaulted loans were over Tk13,000 crore.
Stakeholders said financial institutions have given loans to shell fake organizations at high interest rates. As these have not been repaid in time, the amount of defaults is increased.
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, loan repayment terms were greatly relaxed in 2020-21. Subsequently removal of such concessions was identified as another reason for the increase in defaulted loans.
Meanwhile, total disbursed loans of NBFIs at the end of June this year was Tk69,313 crore. Out of this, the amount of defaulted loans is Tk15,936, which is about 23 percent of total loans.
At the end of September, the total disbursement of loans was reported at Tk70,416 crore; meaning that default loans increased by over Tk1,000 crore in three months.
Former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed said since the beginning of these institutions, skilled manpower has not been appointed.
Approvals of new banks and financial institutions were given on political ground and this has contributed to developing many financial irregularities in financial sector, the former governor said.
He said financial institutions were not monitored in the same way as banks were watched. The current situation has arisen due to misappropriation of people's money, which could have been reduced by proper supervision, he said.
In a period of economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and threat of a global recession, defaulted loans in Bangladesh banking sector continue to soar, rising to a total of Tk31,122 crore in the last nine months, despite numerous facilities being offered to repay.
According to data from Bangladesh Bank, total disbursed loans in the country stood at Tk14.36 lakh crore in the period till September. Out of this, defaulted loans are Tk1.34 lakh crore. Between July and September, defaulted loans increased by Tk9,000 crore, or 9.36 percent of total disbursed loans.
Earlier, the banking sector saw a sharp rise of Tk11,816 crore in default loans in the April-June quarter, taking the rate to 8.96 percent.


