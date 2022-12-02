Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

MUMBAI, Dec 1: India is expected to harvest a bumper wheat crop in 2023 as high domestic prices and replenished soil moisture help farmers surpass last year's planting, while an intense heatwave cut output this year.
Higher wheat output could encourage India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, to consider lifting a May ban on exports of the staple and help ease concerns over persistently high retail inflation.
Although the wheat area has almost reached a plateau in India's traditional grain belts in the northern states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, growers are planting the crop on some fallow land in the country's west where farmers have traditionally grown pulse and oilseeds.
"Wheat prices are very attractive," Nitin Gupta, vice president at Olam Agro India, told Reuters. "We can see a big jump in states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, where farmers could bring barren land under wheat."
Domestic wheat prices have jumped 33 per cent so far in 2022 to a record 29,000 rupees ($355.19) per tonne, far above the government-fixed buying price of 21,250 rupees. The surge in wheat prices is despite the ban on exports of the grain, indicating a far bigger drop in this year's output.
India, also the world's second biggest consumer of wheat, banned exports of the staple after a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures clipped output even as exports picked up to meet the global shortfall triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
India grows only one wheat crop in a year, with planting in October and November, and harvests from March.
Farmers have planted wheat on 15.3 million hectares since October 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 11 per cent from a year earlier, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022
Remittances grow 5pc in 2022, despite global headwinds: WB
‘Awareness needed to increase use of Biologic medicine’
NBFIs default loan soars by Tk 1,000cr in July-Sept
India eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023
BADC concludes foundation training of newly recruited 9th grade officers
Chum Wellness supports mental health digitally


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft