BADC concludes foundation training of newly recruited 9th grade officers

The 11th foundation training programme of BADC(Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) recruits was successfully completed on Thursday with the aim of improving the professional skills of 38 newly appointed officers. On this occasion, the closing and certificate distribution ceremony was organised at the seed laboratory located in Gabtali, Dhaka on Wednesday, reads a press release.BADC Chairman (Grade-1) AFM Hayatullah attended the closing ceremony and certificate distribution programme as president.Md Kabriul Izdani Khan, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, representatives of various ministries/departments and senior officials were present in the event. This training programme started on 12 October 2022.