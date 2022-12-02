Video
Home Business

Chum Wellness supports mental health digitally

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

A new startup named 'Chum Wellness' has launched to bring mental health care on finger tips of people. The platform has been serving as Mindo Health since 2018.
Officials of 'Chum Wellness' announced the rebranding at its office in Dhanmondi in the capital recently, said a news release on Thursday, says a press release.
Chum Wellness founder Imrul Kayes, co-founder Mohammad Rafiul Islam, chief advisor Nazmul Aqib Khan, Mica Securities deputy managing director Wasif Zaman, YSI Bangla chief executive Suman Saha and Handy Mama CEO Shah Paran were, among others, present on the occasion.
The start-up facilitates psychotherapy and counseling in your nearest area or online by finding the 'right' psychologist according to the user's problem.
Imrul Kayes said the platform now comes up with Chum Wellness, a smart mental healthcare platform to make the quality of mental health care easier, modern and digitized.
The platform has more than 50 experts including psychologists, listeners, and mental health first aid experts to ensure quality of service, according to the official.
Co-founder Mohammad Rafiul Islam said Chum Wellness will work with students of schools, colleges, universities alongside of increasing social awareness about mental health care.
Chief Advisor Nazmul Aqib Khan said Chum Wellness provides counseling through 15 points in Dhaka and also in Rajshahi and Chittagong.
"Chum can be contacted 24 hours a day or 24 hours a day by calling or filling the form for counseling on their website, phone number or Facebook page," he said.
The platform served more 8000 people for mental health wellbeing in  home and abroad since launched in 2018. Mental health therapy and sessions from Chum can be accessed online, in person or via video call at this new website - www.chumwellness.com


