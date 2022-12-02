Govt to start ‘Hire and Train Model’ in IT sector

The government is going to launch a 'Hire and Training Model' to ensure jobs for 20,000 youths after receiving training on emerging technologies like Artificial (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) within five years.

The World Bank-funded 'Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project' of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of ICT Division will provide fund for training to companies which will commit job placement in the IT and IT Enabled Sector (IT-ITES).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Center for Project Management and Information Systems (PMIS) of Dhaka University on Thursday, to implement, monitor and evaluate the training programme, said a press release.

Project Director of EDGE Dr Muhammed Mehedi Hasan and Executive Director of PMIS Dr. Mohammad Akram Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Adviser to the EDGE project and Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Sami Ahmed, Deputy Project Director Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan, IT-TES Team Leader Dr Mahfuz Shamim were, among others, present on the occasion.

"One of the important factors of the Hire and Training Model is that responsible organizations which are going to conduct training to youngsters on emerging technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data etc to be hired by companies as per demands for making contribution in building digital economy," said Dr Mehedi.

He said giving training following the model will ensure jobs in the companies which are hiring the candidates.

"This is a very proven model which had been introduced by Leveraging ICT project of BCC under ICT Division in the past and ensured the job of 80 percent of the total hired candidates by the companies as per demand for training," said Sami Ahmed.

The EDGE project is expected to make partnership agreements with other public universities to implement, monitor and evaluate training of 20,000 youngsters within the next five years.















