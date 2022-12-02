Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to start ‘Hire and Train Model’ in IT sector

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The government is going to launch a 'Hire and Training Model' to ensure jobs      for 20,000 youths after receiving training on emerging technologies like Artificial (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) within five years.
The World Bank-funded 'Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project' of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of ICT Division will provide fund for training to companies which will commit job placement in the IT and IT Enabled Sector (IT-ITES).
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Center for Project Management and Information Systems (PMIS) of Dhaka University on Thursday, to implement, monitor and evaluate the training programme, said a press release.
Project Director of EDGE Dr Muhammed Mehedi Hasan and Executive Director of PMIS Dr. Mohammad Akram Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.
Adviser to the EDGE project and Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Sami Ahmed, Deputy Project Director Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan, IT-TES Team Leader Dr Mahfuz Shamim were, among others, present on the occasion.
"One of the important factors of the Hire and Training Model is that responsible organizations which are going to conduct training to youngsters on emerging technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data etc to be hired by companies as per demands for making contribution in building digital economy," said Dr Mehedi.
He said giving training following the model will ensure jobs in the companies which are hiring the candidates.
"This is a very proven model which had been introduced by Leveraging ICT project of BCC under ICT Division in the past and ensured the job of 80 percent of the total hired candidates by the companies as per demand for training," said Sami Ahmed.
The EDGE project is expected to make partnership agreements with other public universities to implement, monitor and evaluate training of 20,000 youngsters within the next five years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022
Remittances grow 5pc in 2022, despite global headwinds: WB
‘Awareness needed to increase use of Biologic medicine’
NBFIs default loan soars by Tk 1,000cr in July-Sept
India eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023
BADC concludes foundation training of newly recruited 9th grade officers
Chum Wellness supports mental health digitally


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft