Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:43 AM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Banglalink signs business deal with Fair Electronics

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with Fair Electronics Ltd. to provide an exclusive discount on Samsung Consumer Electronics (CE) products to its Orange Club members.
Banglalink Orange Club members will get a 5% discount up to 3000 Tk on Samsung Consumer Electronics products from Fair Electronics Ltd. at Samsung SmartPlaza showrooms. To avail the offer, customers have to type "BLSAMSUNG" and send the text to 2012. The offer will be valid till 31 December 2022, says a press release.
Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director, Banglalink, and Mohammed Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Fair Electronics Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies. Muhammad Abdul Hai, Marketing Operations Director, Banglalink, Rabita Jahan Priyota, Loyalty Partnership Manager, Banglalink, Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Head of Product, CE, Fair Electronics Ltd., and Quazi Md. Ziaur Rahman, Operation Head, CE, Fair Electronics Ltd., was also present at the ceremony.
Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director, Banglalink, said, "We are delighted to bring this offer for our valued 'Orange Club' members in partnership with Fair Electronics Ltd. We are committed to bringing more such benefits in future based on our customer's preference and demand."
Mohammed Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Fair Electronics Ltd., said, "We are very pleased to be a part of Banglalink's special loyalty program. Our customers are our topmost priority, and we hope that the arrangements under this agreement will make Orange Club members benefit from this partnership as it will help them enhance their lifestyles with our quality products." Banglalink will continue to bring additional facilities for its customers.


