

StanChart enables digital cash mgt solution for BRAC

This project is a collaborative initiative between BRAC and Standard Chartered and provides BRAC with a first-of-its-kind solution suited to their wide-ranging cash management requirements, says a press release.

The bespoke solution uses the Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN) and Bangladesh Real Time Gross Settlement (BD-RTGS) to digitise loan disbursement.

Additionally, Direct Debit Instruction (DDI) is utilised to fully automate the collection process. Standard Chartered's Straight2Bank offering makes it possible for disbursement and collection to be conducted seamlessly on one platform.

Real-time debit and credit notifications, instantaneous account reconciliation, the ability to initiate all transactions from their own platform, and on-demand custom reporting provides BRAC with around-the-clock access to critical information along with improved control, speed, and visibility.

The agreement between StanChart and BRAC was signed by Luthful Arefin Khan, Head, Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC. Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StandChart; Enamul Huque, Managing Director, Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking, StanChartrd; Jason Ving, Regional Head, Public Sector and Development Organisation, ASEAN & South Asia, Standard Chartered; Arinjoy Dhar, Senior Director, BRAC Microfinance Bangladesh; and other senior officials were also present.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "We are proud to partner with BRAC to power and implement flexible and transparent solutions that play a significant role in revolutionising the microfinance space - a space that is bridging income inequality, reducing poverty, and propelling inclusive development."

Arinjoy Dhar said: "Digital transformation and financial inclusion are key to driving economic empowerment of our beneficiaries. BRAC Microfinance is driving digital inclusion of its beneficiaries, which will enable people to move from a cash economy to a digital economy. Today, we started a journey with Standard Chartered Bangladesh which will benefit our beneficiaries to have a seamless experience of receiving and making payments which will save time for them, and this additional time can be spent to ensure better livelihood."

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence, StanChar is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, the Bank is facilitating major investments in power, energy, transportation, and urban development.

BRAC is a leading international non-profit organisation with a mission to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and social injustice.



















