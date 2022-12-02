

Real Estate firm SHELTECH begins month-long fair

Buyers can get this benefit only if they book to purchase apartments and office space under construction in more than 40 projects of SHELTECH in different areas of Dhaka.

SHELTECH (Pvt) Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan inaugurated this housing fair at SHELTECH Tower on Thursday. The fair will run from 10 am to 6 pm every day, throughout the month of December, says a press release.

He said that SHELTECH has encouraged the apartment culture in the country. SHELTECH has been working for 34 years to realize the dream of modern Dhaka by building modern civic amenities and environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at SHELTECH.

SHELTECH is one of the top housing companies in Bangladesh with ISO (ISO 9001:2015) certification from the International Standardization Organization to ensure international quality management. Meanwhile, SHELTECH (Pvt) Ltd.

Head of Operations Shahjahan along with SHELTECH senior officials were present at the opening ceremony of SHELTECH Housing fair inauguration.

















Real estate and housing company SHELTECH (Pvt) Ltd has began its month long December housing fair titled ' SHELTECH Housing Fair 2022' at the head office of SHELTECH at 55 west Panthpath in the capital.Buyers can get this benefit only if they book to purchase apartments and office space under construction in more than 40 projects of SHELTECH in different areas of Dhaka.SHELTECH (Pvt) Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan inaugurated this housing fair at SHELTECH Tower on Thursday. The fair will run from 10 am to 6 pm every day, throughout the month of December, says a press release.He said that SHELTECH has encouraged the apartment culture in the country. SHELTECH has been working for 34 years to realize the dream of modern Dhaka by building modern civic amenities and environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at SHELTECH.SHELTECH is one of the top housing companies in Bangladesh with ISO (ISO 9001:2015) certification from the International Standardization Organization to ensure international quality management. Meanwhile, SHELTECH (Pvt) Ltd.Head of Operations Shahjahan along with SHELTECH senior officials were present at the opening ceremony of SHELTECH Housing fair inauguration.