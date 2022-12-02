Video
BGMEA, Recover discuss textile waste recycling in BD

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Recover, a global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fibre and fibre blends, and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) have discussed a possible collaboration to enhance the capacity of recycling the textile waste in Bangladesh to make the country a global hub of recycling.
They expressed high optimism about developing the recycling industry in Bangladesh as 75 percent of apparel products are cotton-based and nearly 400,000 tons of recyclable pre-consumer waste is produced in Bangladesh every year, of which only 5 percent is locally recycled.
Benjamin Joseph Malka, executive chairman of Recover, met with BGMEA President Faruque in Dhaka Wednesday.
Alejandro Raa, chief business development officer, at Recover, was also present at the meeting.
"We see a huge prospect in developing the recycling industry in Bangladesh. By capturing and reusing textile waste, we can reduce our cotton import and export clothing, made of recycled fibres, worth around USD 3 billion," Faruque said.
Bangladesh's apparel industry has turned its focus on a shift from the linear economic model to circular as a circular fashion system could bring not only environmental but financial benefits for Bangladesh, he added.
BGMEA has already entered into a partnership with Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), Reverse Resources, and P4G in an initiative "Circular Fashion Partnership" which aims to achieve a long-term, scalable transition to a circular fashion system.
Ben said Recover had already made a huge investment in the recycling industry of Bangladesh and was keen to invest more to develop the recycling capacity in the country.    -UNB


