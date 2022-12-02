Video
Tk 16 cashback on Tk 50 mobile recharge thrubKash app

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

A customer can avail 16 Taka cashback by recharging 50 Taka to his/her own number through bKash app till 5th December, 2022. One can enjoy the cashback only once during this period.
To avail this offer, customers have to click on the 'Mobile Recharge' option from bKash app and select mobile operator. In next steps, they need to type 50 Taka and enter bKash PIN. Customer will get the cashback in his/her bKash account by the next working day.
The offer will be applicable to all mobile numbers of Airtel, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk.
Mobile Recharge service of bKash has gained much popularity among the customers as there is opportunity to top up from any corner of the country 24/7.
There are various offers available on mobile recharge from bKash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their mobile number depending on their usage. There is even the opportunity to compare the best offers in the app. For example, a customer may want to recharge 50 Taka.


