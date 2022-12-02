Video
Nagad launches FIFA World Cup quiz competition

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has launched an exciting quiz competition "Nagad-e-Goal" on the occasion of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.
With a cash-in of certain amounts, Nagad customers will get guaranteed gifts alongside a chance to win a smart television.
Anyone willing to participate in this exciting quiz competition will have to go to any of Nagad's 46 service centres located across the country, cash in BDT 500 or BDT 2,022 and get a quiz card. There are instant gift items too - a key ring with the BDT 500 cash-in, and a key ring plus a mug with the BDT 2,022 cash-in.
A contestant will write his/her name, Nagad account number and correct answers on the quiz card, and submit it to the service centres.
Starting from 27 November, the campaign will continue till 5 December. Any Nagad customer can take part in this competition between 9 am and 4 pm every day during this period, subject to the availability of gift items and quiz cards at the service centres concerned. But a customer is eligible for playing this quiz only once.  
After the end of the competition, three winners having active Nagad accounts will randomly be chosen. The first winner will get a 43 inch Smart TV, the second a 40 inch LED TV and the third a 32 inch LED TV.
The winners' Nagad accounts, transaction details and NIDs will be verified at the time of handing over the mega prizes.
Mentionable that Nagad authorities will never ask for PIN or OTP from their customers during this campaign. Nagad may contact participants with respect to the quiz competition only through its hotline number. Nagad authorities request all customers not to share their secret information with any third parties.





