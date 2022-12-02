BRICM signs deal with Remark HB

Video
Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Remark HB Ltd will receive the necessary support from the Bangladesh Reference Institute of Chemical and Management (BRiCM) in terms of chemical, metrological traceability, research and development, testing, calibration and training services during the production phase.
An agreement has been signed between BRiCM and Remark HB Limited in this regard on Tuesday.
Sharif Mohammad Ali, executive director of Remark HB Ltd and Dr. Pranab Karmaker,  Head of the Department of Planning, Research and International Affairs of BRiCM signed the MOU on behalf of each organizations.
Dr. Mala Khan, Director General of BRiCM and others officials were also present at the programme.
BRICM will provide necessary cooperation in the production of world-class cosmetics, skin care, home care and personal care products in Bangladesh, said a press release.
In the future opportunities will be created for conducting joint research, testing of various products, consultancy etc through this agreement between the two organizations in the production of cosmetics, skincare, homecare and personal care.
Remark has already started work to establish a factory on a 100 acre of land at Munshiganj. Besides, for the first time in Bangladesh, Remark is establishing a Skincare Research Institute. Mainly establishing Bangladesh as a hub for producing cosmetic and skincare products and supplying elsewhere in South Asia is the man objective of this initiative.


