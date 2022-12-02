

Nuclear Bus starts its journey

A specially branded bus named Nuclear Bus started its week-long journey from Dhaka on Wednesday to travel across several districts in the northern part of the country.

During the tour, a team of young engineers from Information Center on Nuclear Energy (ICONE), Dhaka and Public Information Centre (PIC) on Nuclear, Ishwardi and representative of BAEC travelling in the bus will organize over thirteen roadside public events.

During each event young professionals will closely interact with the people, brief them on the use of nuclear technology in safe generation of eco-friendly electricity, especially about Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and its safety features and also the socio-ecomic benefits of the project.

They will also answer to the questions from the public, science-based quiz competition and games will be added attractions for the public. Most active participants and winners of competitions will receive attractive souvenirs and gifts. Besides, informative leaflets, booklets will also be distributed among the general people.

The Nuclear Bus tour is organized for the second year with the support from Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) and Rosatom State Corporation of Russia.

The first ever Nuclear Power Plant of Bangladesh at Rooppur of Ishwardi Upazilla is being implemented with the financial and technical assistance from Russia. The Rooppur NPP will host two units, each with a generation III+ Russian VVER 12OO reactor, which meets all international safety requirements.







