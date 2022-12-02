3-day Health and Fitness Expo-2022 open in city

The sixth edition of international health exposition titled "Health and Fitness-2022" and the 4th edition of international exhibition on hospitality solutions, hotel and resort equipment titled "HH Expo 2022" were inaugurated at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Thursday.

A total of 160 companies in related sectors from home and abroad will take part in the three-day fair starting from Thursday December 1 to 3 and open their display stalls. It will remain open to visitors from 10 am to 7 pm when stakeholders will see several seminars on related issue.

Engineer Md Hasmotuzzaman, President, ASHRAE Bangladesh Chapter; Syed Almas Kabir, President, Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI); Al Mamun Mridha, acting Secretary General, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Badish Jindal, President, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations (FOPSIA) were present as special guests on the occasion.

The international exhibition on hospitality solutions, hotel and resort equipment titled "HH Expo -2022" will also help the industry players to explore opportunities in the fast growing hospitality industry of Bangladesh.

