Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACC starts probing loan irregularities of 3 Islami Banks

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) starts probe into alleged financial irregularities in three Islami banks, the commission secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said on Thursday.
The banks are Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank. The senior ACC official said they have started collecting information on loan irregularities in those banks.
Five lawyers have written to the ACC and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in this regard to investigate whether any money laundering has taken place in the transaction of about Tk340 billion from those Islami banks.
When asked to know the action of the ACC in this regard, the secretary said, "The letter has not      reached my hands yet." After receiving the news from various media, the work of collecting information and data has started with the aim of starting the search. Once the information is collected, further investigation will be started as per decision of the commission. The matter is under process."
Recently several media outlets reports highlighted the irregularities in those banks. In various ways, the information about taking out loans using fake names from these banks came to limelight. Media information showed using fake accounts fictitious people withdrew huge money from the three banks and moved out the fund. There is no transparency in the loan cases.  
According to different sources, people have taken loans using fake addresses and fake company names in those loan cases. Alone two parties withdrew Tk20 billion from Islami Bank using fake company names, the sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022
Remittances grow 5pc in 2022, despite global headwinds: WB
‘Awareness needed to increase use of Biologic medicine’
NBFIs default loan soars by Tk 1,000cr in July-Sept
India eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023
BADC concludes foundation training of newly recruited 9th grade officers
Chum Wellness supports mental health digitally


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft