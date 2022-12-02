ACC starts probing loan irregularities of 3 Islami Banks

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) starts probe into alleged financial irregularities in three Islami banks, the commission secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said on Thursday.

The banks are Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank. The senior ACC official said they have started collecting information on loan irregularities in those banks.

Five lawyers have written to the ACC and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in this regard to investigate whether any money laundering has taken place in the transaction of about Tk340 billion from those Islami banks.

When asked to know the action of the ACC in this regard, the secretary said, "The letter has not reached my hands yet." After receiving the news from various media, the work of collecting information and data has started with the aim of starting the search. Once the information is collected, further investigation will be started as per decision of the commission. The matter is under process."

Recently several media outlets reports highlighted the irregularities in those banks. In various ways, the information about taking out loans using fake names from these banks came to limelight. Media information showed using fake accounts fictitious people withdrew huge money from the three banks and moved out the fund. There is no transparency in the loan cases.

According to different sources, people have taken loans using fake addresses and fake company names in those loan cases. Alone two parties withdrew Tk20 billion from Islami Bank using fake company names, the sources said.









