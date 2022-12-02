Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying spree

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the investors continued their buying spree mainly on insurance shares.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse DSE, advanced 9.43 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 6,245. DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 0.13 points or 0.009 per cent to settle at 1,370. Among other indices, DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 1.8 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 2,216.

Another important indicator of the market, turnover on DSE increased to Tk 484.7 crore from Tk 449.3 crore on Wednesday..

Of the issues traded, 61 advanced, 23 declined, and 234 did not see any price movement. Bashundhara paper topped the trade. The shares of the company were traded worth Tk 24.87 crore.

Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 21.87 crore. Genex Infosys has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by swapping shares of Tk 19.37 lakh.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include E-Generation, Amara Network, Advent Pharma, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Orion Infusion, Navana Pharma and Eastern Housing.

At CSE the general index CASPI increased by 17 points. Tk 7.46 crore. Of the 52 institutions that participated in the transaction, 20 increased, 1 decreased and 31 remained unchanged.













