DCCI, Chambers Wales discuss trade, investment possibilities



DCCI President Rizwan Rahman (middle) flanked by Executive Chair of Chambers Wales and leader of the delegation Paul Slevin (left) and DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque (right) speaking at a meeting between members of DCCI and Chambers Wales delegation at the DCCI Auditorium on Thursday.

Welcoming the delegation from Chambers Wales, UK DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said Bangladesh and the UK maintain a friendly diplomatic tie and bilateral relation since ages.

"UK is the third largest export destination of Bangladesh and we kept maintaining positive trade balance with the UK. Bilateral trade reached approximately USD 4.11 Billion in FY21, of which, Bangladesh exports around USD 3.75 Billion," Rizwan Rahman said. UK is the second largest foreign investor in Bangladesh. To make mutually beneficial economic relation, upon Brexit and LDC graduation of Bangladesh, FTA or CEPA can be signed to expedite bilateral economic relation.

He also urged for setting up a Trade Support desk in association with Chambers Wales to assist likely trade deals and business proposals for the British investors. Moreover, we can conduct joint research to identify market needs aiming at the UK and Welsh market for export growth in the promising sectors, he added.

Executive Chair of Chambers Wales and leader of the delegation Paul Slevin said that Bangladesh in recent past have done a tremendous prospect in the infrastructure sector. It's a changed and different Bangladesh, he added.

He said now it is time for action and execution as we are serious about business. UK investors are keen to do partnerships here in Bangladesh with their state-of-the- art intellect, knowledge and skills to help Bangladesh for its journey towards being a developed nation.

He admired the preeminent role of Bangladeshi private sector in building the economy, he said. Later he said that UK investors are already here and more eager to do business in Bangladesh and they are being engaged with various new ventures already. DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque, Directors Sameer Sattar, Malik Talha Ismail Bari also spoke on the occasion.







