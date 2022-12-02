Video
Freight forwarders assoc seeks land in Ctg Bay Terminal

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Around 100 acres of land have been sought by the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association at the Chittagong Bay Terminal with a view to construct a container freight station.
If constructed the container freight station will accelerate the cargo delivery at the port, which handles nearly 90 per cent of imports and exports from Bangladesh.
As per reports, in a recent letter written to the port authority seeking land, the association reportedly mentioned a Taka100 crore joint investment plan with Japan while also adding that a container freight station will speed up the cargo delivery at the port.
The freight forwarders further reportedly underlined the park will reduce both time and cost for cargo delivery from Chittagong airport and seaport while adding imported cargo delivery to factories from the port will be possible within 24 hours even if data from the national revenue board indicates that the current delivery time takes more than 10 days, including customs clearance.









