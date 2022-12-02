BD overtakes Vietnam again in global RMG exports

Bangladesh bagged the second position again in global apparel export market in 2021 after it was pushed back in third position by Vietnam in 2020. It rebounds again.

World Trade Statistical Review 2022, released by World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, shows Vietnam's share in global ready-made garment (RMG) exports dropped to 5.80 percent in 2021from 6.40 percent in 2020.

Bangladesh share in global RMG market, however, increased to 6.40 percent in the last year from 6.30 percent in 2020. The ratio was 6.80 percent in 2019 and 6.40 percent in 2018.

WTO statistical review also shows RMG exports from Bangladesh rebounded strongly in the last year, recording 24 percent annual growth. In 2020 RMG export faced a big setback and declined by 17 percent against 7 percent growth of Vietnam's RMG exports.

The share of Bangladesh in global clothing export market was 4.20 percent in 2010, when the share of Vietnam was 2.90 percent.

China retained the first position by increasing its share to 32.80 percent of the global clothing export market in the last year from 31.60 percent in 2020.

BSS adds: The European Union (EU), according to WTO publication, is the second largest global exporter of RMG. So, technically, Bangladesh is the third largest global RMG exporter, and Vietnam is the fourth largest.

If EU's combined export figures were disaggregated country-wise, Bangladesh and Vietnam would be the second and third top exporters. Turkey and India remained in the fifth and sixth positions, followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Pakistan.

WTO statistics also shows the annual export value of the top 10 exporters of clothing stood at $460 billion, a big jump from $378 billion in 2020. The value was recorded at $411.0 billion in 2019.















