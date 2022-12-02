Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 December, 2022, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD overtakes Vietnam again in global RMG exports

Published : Friday, 2 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh bagged the second position again in global apparel export market in 2021 after it was pushed back in third position by Vietnam in 2020. It rebounds again.
 World Trade Statistical Review 2022, released by World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, shows Vietnam's share in global ready-made garment (RMG) exports dropped to 5.80 percent in 2021from 6.40 percent in 2020.
Bangladesh share in global RMG market, however, increased to 6.40 percent in the last year from 6.30 percent in 2020. The ratio was 6.80 percent in 2019 and 6.40 percent in 2018.
 WTO statistical review also shows RMG exports from Bangladesh rebounded strongly in the last year, recording 24 percent annual growth. In 2020 RMG export faced a big setback and declined by 17 percent against 7 percent growth of Vietnam's RMG exports.
The share of Bangladesh in global clothing export market was 4.20 percent in 2010, when the share of Vietnam was 2.90 percent.
China retained the first position by increasing its share to 32.80 percent of the global clothing export market in the last year from 31.60 percent in 2020.
BSS adds: The European Union (EU), according to WTO publication, is the second largest global exporter of RMG. So, technically, Bangladesh is the third largest global RMG exporter, and Vietnam is the fourth largest.
 If EU's combined export figures were disaggregated country-wise, Bangladesh and Vietnam would be the second and third top exporters. Turkey and India remained in the fifth and sixth positions, followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Pakistan.
WTO statistics also shows the annual export value of the top 10 exporters of clothing stood at $460 billion, a big jump from $378 billion in 2020. The value was recorded at $411.0 billion in 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Southeast Bank wins Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022
Remittances grow 5pc in 2022, despite global headwinds: WB
‘Awareness needed to increase use of Biologic medicine’
NBFIs default loan soars by Tk 1,000cr in July-Sept
India eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023
BADC concludes foundation training of newly recruited 9th grade officers
Chum Wellness supports mental health digitally


Latest News
Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to seal last-16 spot
Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé
Discussion on formation of Sukanta Foundation held in Gopalganj
Bomb blasts happening in Dhaka in BNP's name is a plot: Mirza Abbas
Bangladesh gets $1.59billion in remittance in November
British royals William and Kate booed at Boston basketball game
Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating country's World Cup loss to USA
Three drug peddlers held with cannabis in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 133 officers to face departmental actions
Alvarez apologises over Messi World Cup jersey rant
Non-stop bus strike in Rajshahi two days before BNP rally
BNP delegation at police headquarters over December 10 rally
Germany have to look towards equations even after managing victory
JU to hold butterfly fair on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft