Fakhrul asks govt to allow BNP to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked the government on Wednesday to change decision and allow the rally in Nayapaltan on December 10.

Speaking at a protest rally organized by the BNP's

Dhaka Metropolitant North and South infornt of the Nayapaltan party office he said, "We repeat clearly, change your decision. Understand the language of the people and take all measures to hold our 10th peaceful rally in Nayapaltan."

Fakhrul said, "Take appropriate measures so that we can hold a peaceful rally."

Explaining the reason why it is not possible to hold a rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are not comfortable in the place you want to give, it is very clear. Surrounded by walls, there is no way to go. A gate, through which 1-2 people can enter, cannot exit."

"The rally must be allowed to take place in Nayapaltan, it is your responsibility to take that action. If not, all the responsibilities are yours,' he said.

BNP Secretary General said, "We have sent a letter to the DMP Commissioner asking for permission to hold a rally in Naya Paltan a month ago, we want to hold the divisional rally in front of our party office."

"Excuse of traffic congestion is a lame argument. Saturday is a public holiday. There is no traffic jam on that day," he said.

Mirza Fakhrul also said, "December 10 rally is a challenge for the people of Dhaka Division. The people of the country have turned around. So rally has to be successful and we will do it."













