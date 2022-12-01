Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fakhrul asks govt to allow BNP to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked the government on Wednesday to change decision and allow the rally in Nayapaltan on December 10.
Speaking at a protest rally organized by the BNP's
Dhaka Metropolitant North and South infornt of the Nayapaltan party office he said, "We repeat clearly, change your decision. Understand the language of the people and take all measures to hold our 10th peaceful rally in Nayapaltan."
Fakhrul said, "Take appropriate measures so that we can hold a peaceful rally."
Explaining the reason why it is not possible to hold a rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are not comfortable in the place you want to give, it is very clear. Surrounded by walls, there is no way to go. A gate, through which 1-2 people can enter, cannot exit."
"The rally must be allowed to take place in Nayapaltan, it is your responsibility to take that action. If not, all the responsibilities are yours,' he said.
BNP Secretary General said, "We have sent a letter to the DMP Commissioner asking for permission to hold a rally in Naya Paltan a month ago, we want to hold the divisional rally in front of our party office."
"Excuse of traffic congestion is a lame argument. Saturday is a public holiday. There is no traffic jam on that day," he said.
Mirza Fakhrul also said, "December 10 rally is a challenge for the people of Dhaka Division. The people of the country have turned around. So rally has to be successful and we will do it."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
If Khaleda attends BNP rally on Dec 10 legal steps will be taken: Kamal
Fakhrul asks govt to allow BNP to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan
Toll collection big business in CHT
HC order on GM Quader stayed till Dec 5
Dengue: 4 die, 426 patients hospitalised
BNP may declare demos, hartal on Dec 10 to pacify grassroots
AL public meeting at Polo Ground in Ctg on Dec 4
France have their legs cut on a rotten snail


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft