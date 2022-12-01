HC order on GM Quader stayed till Dec 5

The chamber court of the Appellate Division on Wednesday stayed till December 5 the High Court order clearing the way for Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to partake in party activities.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order in response to a petition filed by JP leader Ziaul Haque Mridha for staying the operation of the HC order.

The chamber judge also sent the petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division for holding hearing on December 5.

Mohammad Sayeed Ahmed Raza appeared for the petitioner while Sheikh Muhammed Serajul Islam stood for GM Quader during court proceedings. Lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raza said that GM Quader could not function as chairman of JP following the chamber judge's order. The stay order came on the grounds that a lower court issued the injunction order barring GM Quader from performing the duties of Jatiya Party chairman after examining all relevant documents saying he acted against constitution of the party.

Besides, the HC has stayed the lower court order without hearing arguments from the lawyer of Ziaul Haque Mridha, Sayeed Ahmed Raza added.

Earlier, on Wednesday the High Court cleared the way for Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Abdul Awal stayed till January 3 a Dhaka court directive that on November 16 upheld an injunction order asking GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

The HC bench passed the order following a revision petition filed by Quader challenging the lower court order, his lawyer Sheikh Muhammed Serajul Islam told.











