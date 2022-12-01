Video
Dengue: 4 die, 426 patients hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Hospitals are struggling to provide treatment to the rising number of dengue patients. The photo was taken from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Hospitals are struggling to provide treatment to the rising number of dengue patients. The photo was taken from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With four more deaths from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 254 this year.
During this period, 426 more patients, including 239 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
All the latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division, taking its death toll to 157.
A total of 1,803 dengue patients, including 1,048 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 57,358 dengue cases and 55,301 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


