Dengue: 4 die, 426 patients hospitalised



Hospitals are struggling to provide treatment to the rising number of dengue patients. The photo was taken from Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

During this period, 426 more patients, including 239 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All the latest deaths were reported from Dhaka division, taking its death toll to 157.

A total of 1,803 dengue patients, including 1,048 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 57,358 dengue cases and 55,301 recoveries so far this year. -UNB















