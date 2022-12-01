Video
BNP may declare demos, hartal on Dec 10 to pacify grassroots

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Walid Khan

To live up to the expectations of the grassroots level BNP leaders and activists, the party is likely to announce strict countrywide demonstration programmes including Hartal on December 10 to unseat the Awami League government.
For the last one year BNP is trying to reorganize its central and front organizations. The party has also revived its leaders and activists by holding rallies in eight divisions.   
BNP leaders said they were accelerating their ongoing anti-government movement and reorganizing organizational committees across the country at the same time.
BNP leaders also said they want to fill 66 vacant positions of its standing and Central Executive Committees before the 12 th general elections, the process will start after the December 10, divisional rally in Dhaka. But their main focus was to strengthen their grassroots level commitees.
On March 19 in 2016, the party's sixth council announced the central committee of 502 members. The term of the Central Executive Committee of BNP ended in March 2019.
At present, five of the 19 posts     at the highest policy-making level in the party are vacant. Besides, 11 posts of vice chairman, 13 advisers, 8 posts of secretaries and joint secretaries, 9 posts due to promotions and resignations are vacant. Wishing anonymity a BNP Standing Committee member said, "In this situation we cannot conduct our party council, that's why we want to fill up our vacant Standing Committee positions by this year.
BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said, "Reorganization process of our grassroots level organization is an ongoing process. Our divisional organizational committees are working on it. We are trying to strengthen our grassroots committees." Regarding Dhaka divisional programme Nazrul Islam said, "I don't want to say anything about the December 10 programme now. But I can say that we will announce our next programme keeping root level leaders and people's sentiment in mind."
Wishing anonymity a BNP leader said, "We have reorganized our party by given new committees. Our root level committee members are desperate for the hard political programmes. Now we have completed all our preparations to begin movement to oust the Awami League government."
Another BNP leader, wishing not to be named, told this correspondent, "On December 10 more strict political programmes even hartal will be called. In the first phase we will hold these programmes together in several divisions after that, we will carry out the programmes countrywide."
One of the BNP Kotwali unit activists Nurul Afsar said, "We are waiting for the announcement of our next programme. We are preparing to to make our upcoming anti government movement a grand success at any costs."  
A BNP Bashabo unit activist wishing not to disclose his name said, "Centring December10 programme, we are making arrangements for the accommodation and food for leaders and activists who will came from outside Dhaka to attend the rally."


