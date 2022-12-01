AL public meeting at Polo Ground in Ctg on Dec 4

CHATTOGRAM Nov 30: The people of the port city are now ready to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 4.

The Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting the port city after long ten years. Sheikh Hasina attended a meeting of the 14-party alliance on March 28 in 2012 at the Railway Polo Ground. Besides, she attended a meeting at Patiya Rahat Ali High School ground on March 21 in 2018.

The Prime Minister had made a remarkable

evelopment of the port city as well as the entire country.

The Padma Bridge, a milestone in the field of communication of the country had been set up during the government of Sheikh Hasina.

Besides, remarkable developments of Chattogram have been seen with the construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel under the river, Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line, four lane Chattogram Cox's Bazar road, four-lane Chattogram-Dhaka road, Karnaphuli Bridge, Mirsarai Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar, Marine drive, Outer ring road, elevated expressway, flyovers, LNG Terminal and Deep Sea Port at Matarbari etc.

Chattogram is now going to have a metro rail line in the city very soon for which the Chattogram People have waiting anxiously.

Meanwhile, three units of local Awami League, Chattogram district North, South and City have been continuing discussions at party level as well as at the public level to make the meeting, what they called 'a grand success.' Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address the meeting.

They have already declared that over two million people from all corners of the greater Chattogram region will gather at the Polo Ground meeting.

The platform at the venue has been constructed with the shape of a boat, the election symbol of Awami League, keeping an arrangement for accommodation of 200 leaders on the stage.

A total of 150 mikes will be installed inside and outside of the venue including 7 LED screens in different areas of the city.

The local units have been entrusted with the responsibility of bringing people from all upazilas of the greater Chattogram.

Meanwhile, the entire city including the venue has been decorated with banners and festoons with the photographs of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina.

The Opposition Party BNP held a huge rally in Chattogram outside Dhaka on October 12 after a long ten years amid tight security at the same venue of Railway Polo Ground.

Thousands of BNP activists and supporters thronged the Railway Polo Ground field making their first divisional rally a success. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke in the rally as chief guest. Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League has been trying to assemble more people than the opposition BNP.














