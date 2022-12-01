Income tax return submission deadline extended to Dec 31

Individual tax return submission date has been expended up to December 31. The cut-off time for individual taxpayers to file income tax returns has been extended amid demands for deadline, says NBR chief Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.

He said NBR used to end its tax month services every year on Nov 1. According to rules, taxpayers were able to submit their income tax returns until Nov 30 without suffering a penalty.

However, amid the recent economic instability, various business organisations had called for the deadline to be extended.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) submitted its demand to NBR chairman demanding extension of time up to end of December.

The NBR chairman announced the extension of the deadline on Wednesday at an event celebrating Income Tax Day. He said the new rule allows individual taxpayers to file their returns by Dec 31 without facing a penalty. "We want to increase the number of submissions," NBR chief said adding "We have made the decision in an effort to give people more time."

The revenue board received about 2.4 million income tax returns as of Nov 29, said a senior official Shamsuddin Ahmed. Last year, some 1.7 million returns had been filed by this time.

"We hope that we will receive more returns by extending the income tax return deadline by a month," he said.

Currently, Bangladesh has about 8.2 million citizens with unique taxpayer identification numbers. Since last fiscal year, Bangladesh has made it mandatory for people to provide proof of their income tax deposit in order to avail themselves of 38 services, including getting a bank loan.















