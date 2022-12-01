Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Income tax return submission deadline extended to Dec 31

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Individual tax return submission date has been expended up to December 31.      The cut-off time for individual taxpayers to file income tax returns has been extended amid demands for deadline, says NBR chief Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.
He said NBR used to end its tax month services every year on Nov 1. According to rules, taxpayers were able to submit their income tax returns until Nov 30 without suffering a penalty.
However, amid the recent economic instability, various business organisations had called for the deadline to be extended.
The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) submitted its demand to NBR chairman demanding extension of time up to end of December.
The NBR chairman announced the extension of the deadline on Wednesday at an event celebrating Income Tax Day. He said the new rule allows individual taxpayers to file their returns by Dec 31 without facing a penalty. "We want to increase the number of submissions," NBR chief said adding "We have made the decision in an effort to give people more time."
The revenue board received about 2.4 million income tax returns as of Nov 29, said a senior official Shamsuddin Ahmed. Last year, some 1.7 million returns had been filed by this time.
"We hope that we will receive more returns by extending the income tax return deadline by a month," he said.
Currently, Bangladesh has about 8.2 million citizens with unique taxpayer identification numbers. Since last fiscal year, Bangladesh has made it mandatory for people to provide proof of their income tax deposit in order to avail themselves of 38 services, including getting a bank loan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
If Khaleda attends BNP rally on Dec 10 legal steps will be taken: Kamal
Fakhrul asks govt to allow BNP to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan
Toll collection big business in CHT
HC order on GM Quader stayed till Dec 5
Dengue: 4 die, 426 patients hospitalised
BNP may declare demos, hartal on Dec 10 to pacify grassroots
AL public meeting at Polo Ground in Ctg on Dec 4
France have their legs cut on a rotten snail


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft