World's largest stock of banned DDT removed from Ctg





CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: The world's largest remaining stockpile of banned pesticide Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) has been removed from Chattogram City after 37 years.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, better known as (FAO), helped Bangladesh government in disposing of the stocks and cleanup the storage site in a complex international operation.

The repackaged DDT will be loaded on a ship later this week and on December 2, the ship will set sail for France where the waste will be destroyed at a special facility.

To mark the completion of the DDT removal operation, a closing event was held Wednesday at the Radisson Blu in the port city.

Shipping Ministry Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal was the chief guest at the event chaired by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed.

Guest of honour was Md Ashraf Uddin, Divisional Commissioner, Chattogram. Special guests were Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Additional Secretary (Environment Wing), Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change; and Dr Abdul Hamid, Director General of Department of Environment(DoE).

In 1985, Bangladesh imported 500 tonnes of DDT in to eradicate mosquitoes known for causing malaria.

But the consignment was deemed technically non-compliant.

The stocks were stored in the Medical Sub-Depot of the Directorate General of Health Services at Agrabad in the port city.

Over the years many of the boxes and bags containing DDT powder disintegrated leaving the stocks exposed.

In 1991 Bangladesh government banned DDT.

FAO consultant Mark Davis, an expert in obsolete pesticides, described the legacy as 'highly unusual'.

"This is the largest amount of the pesticide removed from a single location that I'm aware of. It's also highly unusual that it was stored in the middle of a city for so long," he said.

Since DDT does not break down, the stocks remained as active as it was when it was manufactured, he said.

DDT is toxic to humans and other organisms. It harms fertility and reproductive health, disrupts hormonal systems and is a probable carcinogen.

As a persistent organic pollutant (POP), it accumulates in humans, animals and the environment.

As the stocks were stored at an urban location, special precautions were taken to ensure that no dusts were produced during removal operation.

The buildings were sealed and the operation took place under negative air pressure to ensure that everything remained inside.

Mark Davis, who oversaw the operation, ensured high safety standards during the entire operation.

"This is a large quantity of a dangerous substance stored at an urban location. Our operation applied all the necessary measures to ensure that nobody was exposed and also to prevent the spread of the substance in the environment. The safety standards applied were the same as applied in Europe."

Under the supervision of FAO experts and Government of Bangladesh officials, it took four month for a specialist company of Greece to complete the repacking of DDT.

In the hot and humid conditions, trained workers wearing protective suits worked alongside special machinery.

In some situations, they had to hand-shovel the DDT because it was unsafe to use machinery inside the building.

The DDT stocks were loaded in high-specification, UN-approved chemical containers that were then loaded in 24 shipping containers.

Removal of DDT is highly technical and bound by international laws, rules and regulations.

Fourteen countries, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Turkey, Egypt, Malta, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France gave permission to the ship carrying the waste to transit through their territorial waters.

France is among a handful of countries with the capacity to safely dispose of DDT.

France also allows the import of hazardous waste from other countries.

The work was done by the FAO's Pesticide Risk Reduction in Bangladesh project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and co-financed by the Government of Bangladesh and FAO.

FAO designed the operation.

It's important for Bangladesh to develop its capacity to deal with hazardous wastes in agriculture, health, industry, and transport sectors.

The FAO imparted technical training to DoE experts to deal with hazardous wastes.

Robert D Simpson, FAO Representative in Bangladesh, said: "FAO is very pleased to have assisted the Government of Bangladesh to finally deal with this long-running problem that was unfortunately not resolved much sooner. DDT has no place for use in controlling malaria or in modern agriculture."

He said, "The removal of DDT after such a long time is a very welcome development for Bangladesh, in particular for the people of Chattogram."

He said, "Appreciation is due to the Ministries, local authorities of Chattogram, the company that removed the DDT, and in particular the frontline workers who re-packaged the DDT over the months."

Saso Martinov, who led the FAO project in removing DDT, said: "This was a complex and highly technical operation that took considerable expertise and planning and which was the first of its kind in Bangladesh. We overcame many challenges through the combined support of the Government of Bangladesh and partners, and through the hard work of the labourers who removed DDT, many of whom came from local communities."

He called it, "A major achievement but there is still a long way to go to reduce the use of other pesticides in Bangladesh. We want to strengthen governance and enforcement of pesticide use, improve monitoring and reporting of pesticide residues in food, and raise awareness about pesticide contamination in the environment."

While cleaning up the visible traces of DDT, it is impossible to fully decontaminate the buildings and land that were impregnated with DDT for nearly 40 years. The cleared site will be handed back to the DGHS in 2023.













