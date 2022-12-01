Forex reserves drop further to $33.86b on imports payments

Foreign Exchange Reserve with the Bangladesh Bank dropped to USD33.86 billion on the last day of November according to latest statistics.

Reserve continues to decline that just a week ago had stood at $34.10 billion on November 23 and $34.30 billion on November 17.

The country's forex reserves shows falling trend after a recent rise, mainly due to increased demand for the US dollar to pay for imports. In the

last twelve days, the central bank sold over $400 million to the banks to facilitate them meeting import payment obligations.

The reserves rose to $35.72 billion on November 1, but started falling after a regular bi-monthly payment of over $1.30 billion to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) on November 8.

After that, the reserves moved up slightly again to reach $34.30 billion on November 17 from $34.25 billion on November 9 because of comparatively lower import payments during the period.

A Bangladesh Bank official said banks demand for greenback continued to grow to meet their foreign payment obligations, and on the other hand, export earnings and remittance were on the wane.

The drop in forex reserves, particularly demand for greenback, comes as a matter of concern for the economy which is under stress, dragged by higher import payments against lower export earnings and remittance inflows.

The government has taken various measures to stop over and under invoicing that launders foreign exchange. Due to some measures opening of letter of credit is dropping but dollar crisis in banks still persists.













