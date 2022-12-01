Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Forex reserves drop further to $33.86b on imports payments

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Shamsul Huda

Foreign Exchange Reserve with the Bangladesh Bank dropped to USD33.86 billion on the last day of November according to latest statistics.
Reserve continues to decline that just a week ago had stood at $34.10 billion on November 23 and $34.30 billion on November 17.
The country's forex reserves shows falling trend after a recent rise, mainly due to increased demand for the US dollar to pay for imports. In the
last twelve days, the central bank sold over $400 million to the banks to facilitate them meeting import payment obligations.
The reserves rose to $35.72 billion on November 1, but started falling after a regular bi-monthly payment of over $1.30 billion to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) on November 8.
After that, the reserves moved up slightly again to reach $34.30 billion on November 17 from $34.25 billion on November 9 because of comparatively lower import payments during the period.
A Bangladesh Bank official said banks demand for greenback continued to grow to meet their foreign payment obligations, and on the other hand, export earnings and remittance were on the wane.
The drop in forex reserves, particularly demand for greenback, comes as a matter of concern for the economy which is under stress, dragged by higher import payments against lower export earnings and remittance inflows.
The government has taken various measures to stop over and under invoicing that launders foreign exchange. Due to some measures opening of letter of credit is dropping but dollar crisis in banks still persists.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
If Khaleda attends BNP rally on Dec 10 legal steps will be taken: Kamal
Fakhrul asks govt to allow BNP to hold Dec 10 rally at Nayapaltan
Toll collection big business in CHT
HC order on GM Quader stayed till Dec 5
Dengue: 4 die, 426 patients hospitalised
BNP may declare demos, hartal on Dec 10 to pacify grassroots
AL public meeting at Polo Ground in Ctg on Dec 4
France have their legs cut on a rotten snail


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft