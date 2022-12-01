Professors outnumber lecturers in public univs

Lecturer appointment system in Bangladesh and procedure of promoting to professors are not in sync with the world standard. This means if you get appointed as a lecturer in any autonomous or a government university of Bangladesh then becoming a professor is only a matter of time.

Just after joining as lecturer, the title of professor will be added to the name without any special qualification or research within a few years. Besides, salary allowance and other benefits will increase.

Eventually in this process, becoming a lecturer in university has become more difficult than becoming a professor. Due to non-availability of new posts, the pace of recruitment to lecturer post is slow, but due to upgradation-promotion, the pace of recruitment of professors is unbridled. For this reason, once appointed as a lecturer, there is a guarantee of becoming assistant professor, associate professor and finally professor within a few years.

On the other hand, different universities around the world, teacher qualifications are measured by research, achievements and journals for promotion. But the universities of Bangladesh, the age of the teacher is getting priority in the promotion to the position of professor. In this process, the number of professors in the universities has increased and now the number of professors has almost doubled than lecturers.

Currently, there are 15,426 teachers in the autonomous and government universities of Bangladesh. Among them there are 4,528 are full professors, 2,657 associate professors, 5,283 assistant

professors, 2,672 lecturers and 286 other teachers. This information has emerged in the latest annual report of the Bangladesh Bureau of Education Information and Statistics (BANBAIS).

According to the report, Dhaka University has the most number of professors. There are 871 professors, 426 associate professors, 610 assistant professors and only 327 lecturers. Similarly, most of the universities including Rajshahi University, Bangladesh Agricultural University, BUET, Chittagong University, Jahangirnagar University, Islami University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Shahjalal University have more number of professors than lecturers.

According to (BANBAIS) out of the total 1,097 teachers of Rajshahi University, 568 are professors and only 56 are lecturers. There are 319 professors and 24 lecturers out of a total of 591 teachers in Bangladesh Agricultural University.

BUET has 126 lecturers against 203 professors, Chittagong University has 410 professors and only 165 lecturers. Besides, among the notable universities, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has only 9 lecturers out of 179 professors.

There are many questions about the role of making seniority a qualifying criterion for promotion to professorship and increasing the number of professors in the process in achieving the goals and standards of higher education.

Education experts have criticised this method of promotion at various times. According to them, it is increasing only in numbers but not in quality. Eventually, higher education, the consequences of such a policy are visible. Our universities are not getting place in world ranking. But our neighbouring country India has a good position in the ranking of nearly fifty universities.

When asked about this problem, a teacher from Dhaka University on condition of anonymity said, the process by which university teachers are promoted in our country cannot be found in any other country in the world. Among the teachers, the one who conducts research, creates and disseminates new knowledge also becomes a professor and the one who only communicates and maintains political affiliations for a certain number of years also becomes a professor. These inefficient methods should be avoided in improving the quality of higher education in Bangladesh.

However, there are questions about the eligibility criteria. The situation is the same in other universities of the country. As a result, hard working and quality teachers in our country do not celebrate getting promoted to the post of professor because anyone can become a professor in our country."
















