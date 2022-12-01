Video
Month of victory begins today

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

The nation is set to celebrate the month of victory with much festivity and enthusiasm amid a series of programmes throughout the month of December that begins today.
On December 16, 1971, Bangladesh was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces after a nine-month-long bloodstained Liberation War and the supreme sacrifices of three million people and honour of two lakh women.
Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the nation's great victory that was achieved under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Like the previous years, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) and organisations of freedom fighters will observe December 1 as the Freedom Fighters Day.
Marking the day, Jasad central committee leaders will place wreaths at the graveyard of valiant freedom fighters at 9:00am at Mirpur.  It will also pay homage at the 'Shikha Chirantan' in the Suhrawardy Udyan at 11am today.
On December 14, the nation will observe Martyred Intellectuals' Day to commemorate those intellectuals who were killed by Pakistani forces and their collaborators during the 1971 Liberation War, particularly on 25 March and 14 December 1971.
The Victory Day of the country will be celebrated on December 16 paying homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice for freeing the country from the misrule and occupation of Pakistani ruler.
On December 16 in 1971, the commander of Pakistan occupation army, General AAK Niazi, and his 93,000 soldiers surrendered to the allied forces of freedom fighters and Indian army at Ramna Racecourse, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka following a miserable defeat in the war of independence that broke out in March 25.    -BSS


