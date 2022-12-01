Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Gold worth over Tk 8.5cr seized in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, one detained

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized 91 gold bars weighing 11.73 kg from Chuadanga and Jhenaidah districts on Tuesday.
Tipped off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Darshana Thana in Jhenaidah on Tuesday and detained a man while he was taking six gold bars to Jibannagar upazila, said Mohammad Saiful Islam, assistant director of BGB-58 battalion.
The detainee is Abdus Shukur,35, son of Tabir Rahman of Nutanpara village of Chuadanga's Jibannagar upazila.
Later, the gold bars worth around Tk 51 lakh were recovered from his possesion, the officer said. A case will be filed against the detainee, he said adding that the gold bars will be handed over to Darshana police.
In Jhenaidah, a special patrol team of Jadavpur BOP under Maheshpur Battalion conducted an operation in Gopalpur village in Maheshpur upazila.
During the drive, 85 gold bars weighing 11.390 kg were recovered by digging soil in a banana orchard.
The seized gold worth over Tk 8 crore will be deposited at the Jhenaidah Treasury Office after filing a case at Maheshpur Police Station, said Saiful Islam.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gold worth over Tk 8.5cr seized in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, one detained
DRU gets new EC body
A delegation of thirty members of the Council for Partnership on Rice Research in Asia
Mother, son pass SSC exams in Pabna
‘UIU Spartacus’ zonal rd champ
Ninth-grader ‘kills self’ in Barishal
Month-long Bijoy Mela begins in Ctg today
JSS activist gunned down in Rangamati


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft