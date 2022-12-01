Gold worth over Tk 8.5cr seized in Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, one detained

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized 91 gold bars weighing 11.73 kg from Chuadanga and Jhenaidah districts on Tuesday.

Tipped off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Darshana Thana in Jhenaidah on Tuesday and detained a man while he was taking six gold bars to Jibannagar upazila, said Mohammad Saiful Islam, assistant director of BGB-58 battalion.

The detainee is Abdus Shukur,35, son of Tabir Rahman of Nutanpara village of Chuadanga's Jibannagar upazila.

Later, the gold bars worth around Tk 51 lakh were recovered from his possesion, the officer said. A case will be filed against the detainee, he said adding that the gold bars will be handed over to Darshana police.

In Jhenaidah, a special patrol team of Jadavpur BOP under Maheshpur Battalion conducted an operation in Gopalpur village in Maheshpur upazila.

During the drive, 85 gold bars weighing 11.390 kg were recovered by digging soil in a banana orchard.

The seized gold worth over Tk 8 crore will be deposited at the Jhenaidah Treasury Office after filing a case at Maheshpur Police Station, said Saiful Islam. -UNB