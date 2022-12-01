Video
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:23 AM
DRU gets new EC body

Nomani president, Sohel gen secy

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Morsalin Nomani of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and Mainul Hasan Sohel of Daily Inquilab have been elected president and general secretary in the election of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) executive committee for 2023.
The election was held at its premises in Segunbagicha of the capital on Wednesday.
Nomani has become president bagging 635 votes while his nearest rival candidate Kabir Ahmed Khan of BSS has got 543 votes.
Sohel has become victorious by obtaining 422 votes while his nearest contestant Mohiuddin of Desh TV got 383 votes.
Dipu Sarwar of Kalbela has been elected vice president by getting 823 votes while his nearest competitor Galman Shafi has obtained 591 votes.
Mainul Ahsan of ATN Bangla has been elected joint secretary by bagging 508 votes.
Sakhawat Hossain Sumon has been elected finance secretary by getting 712 votes while Saiful Islam has been elected organising secretary by bagging 878 votes.
A total of 1457 voters have exercised the voting rights out of total 1744 votes in the polls.


