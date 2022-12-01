|
Month-long Bijoy Mela begins in Ctg today
CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: The month-long Bijoy Mela will begin today at the Chattogram Outer Stadium under the slogan 'Muktijuddher Bijoy Bir Bangalir Ohongkar''.
Chairman of Bijoy Mela Parishad, Deputy Edu-cation Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel will inaugurate the fair at 3:00pm.
Fair will remain closed on December 4 due to Prime Minister's visit to Chattogram.
Mohammad Yunus, Secretary General of the Bijoy Mela Parishad gave a statement at the press conference on Wednes-day.
Yunus said, "Bijay Mela is being organized with great enthusiasm to sharpen the spirit of the Liberation War."