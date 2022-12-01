

Alarming rise in indiscriminate use of antibiotics



The findings of the report simultaneously reconfirms shocking lack of proper knowledge and awareness in antibiotic use as well as total absence of any hard and fast rule to rein on in this malice while the authority concerned keeps turning a blind eye.



In fact, such a grim scenario, in terms of blanket antibiotic consumption is a part of overall global health crisis, stemmed from irrational consumption of antibiotics.



However, according to World Health Organisation - WHO, nearly 15 lakh people die from excessive and unnecessary consumption of antibiotics.



Most worryingly, consuming antibiotics without doctor's prescription is also on the rise, particularly in the country's rural areas. And compounders and salesmen at drug stores are prescribing antibiotics without prior knowledge.



The point, however, antibiotics work only for bacterial diseases and cannot treat viral diseases. Moreover, rampant illegal use of antibiotics increases the resistance to drugs.



As a repercussion, patients have to be dispensed with stronger antibiotics. Many antibiotics are now found not effective in treating various illnesses caused by bacteria due to antimicrobial resistance.



Needs be mentioned, last year, our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a recorded speech delivered in Switzerland stressed on the need for immediate global actions , so to cut careless and indiscriminate use of antibiotics to effectively fight the silently emerging the antimicrobial resistance that could endanger mankind. Six proposals were submitted in this regard.



We believe, indiscriminate usage of antibiotics must be immediately brought under control, and health officials concerned should regularly monitor pharmacies so that only patients with valid prescriptions can procure antibiotics.



We should realize that antibiotics are sometimes prescribed even when the illness is caused by a virus and is not a bacterial infection. The effectiveness of antibiotics weakens over a period of time. This is the outcome of careless use of antibiotics. As a result the disease persists and can be spread to others if caution is not exercised.



Therefore, it is essential to launch out efforts to use antibiotics prudently and this should be used as limited as possible. Antibiotics working now could not be working in the future due to the ever increasing resistance as a consequence of misuse of antibiotics.



We believe, experts' rising concern over the loss of effectiveness of antibiotics rings an alarm bell. In such a situation, it is our collective obligation to make common people aware of the dangers of taking antibiotics indiscriminately without considering its consequences.



While introduction of strict legal code is on cards, both print and electronic media must play its due role to contain the perils of overuse of antibiotics. A news report recently published in this daily on indiscriminate use of antibiotics only reveals how a deadly practice is taking an alarming rise in the country.The findings of the report simultaneously reconfirms shocking lack of proper knowledge and awareness in antibiotic use as well as total absence of any hard and fast rule to rein on in this malice while the authority concerned keeps turning a blind eye.In fact, such a grim scenario, in terms of blanket antibiotic consumption is a part of overall global health crisis, stemmed from irrational consumption of antibiotics.However, according to World Health Organisation - WHO, nearly 15 lakh people die from excessive and unnecessary consumption of antibiotics.Most worryingly, consuming antibiotics without doctor's prescription is also on the rise, particularly in the country's rural areas. And compounders and salesmen at drug stores are prescribing antibiotics without prior knowledge.The point, however, antibiotics work only for bacterial diseases and cannot treat viral diseases. Moreover, rampant illegal use of antibiotics increases the resistance to drugs.As a repercussion, patients have to be dispensed with stronger antibiotics. Many antibiotics are now found not effective in treating various illnesses caused by bacteria due to antimicrobial resistance.Needs be mentioned, last year, our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a recorded speech delivered in Switzerland stressed on the need for immediate global actions , so to cut careless and indiscriminate use of antibiotics to effectively fight the silently emerging the antimicrobial resistance that could endanger mankind. Six proposals were submitted in this regard.We believe, indiscriminate usage of antibiotics must be immediately brought under control, and health officials concerned should regularly monitor pharmacies so that only patients with valid prescriptions can procure antibiotics.We should realize that antibiotics are sometimes prescribed even when the illness is caused by a virus and is not a bacterial infection. The effectiveness of antibiotics weakens over a period of time. This is the outcome of careless use of antibiotics. As a result the disease persists and can be spread to others if caution is not exercised.Therefore, it is essential to launch out efforts to use antibiotics prudently and this should be used as limited as possible. Antibiotics working now could not be working in the future due to the ever increasing resistance as a consequence of misuse of antibiotics.We believe, experts' rising concern over the loss of effectiveness of antibiotics rings an alarm bell. In such a situation, it is our collective obligation to make common people aware of the dangers of taking antibiotics indiscriminately without considering its consequences.While introduction of strict legal code is on cards, both print and electronic media must play its due role to contain the perils of overuse of antibiotics.