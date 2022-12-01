Dear Sir



Secondary and equivalent examination results have recently been published. Some are satisfied with the results and some are disappointed not getting the expected results. GPA-5 is the expected result in our society.



How useful is this GPA 5 actually? Our society, families are teaching students wrongly. GPA 5 is not everything. Life does not stop here. The main purpose of education is to acquire knowledge and practice knowledge. Practice of numbers, practice of GPA cannot be the goal of education. So there is nothing to be broken down with merely GPA 5 result.



Most of the students studying in government universities did not get GPA 5 in any examination. So we all should convince the students positively. Students should not be scolded and psychologically pressurized by parents. Examinees of SSC and HSC normally belong to age of thrill and suspense, and more prone to be overflown with emotion than judgement. I request the parents to be aware of this.



Sadia Islam

Student, Department of Political Science, Jagannath University, Dhaka