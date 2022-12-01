Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

GPA-5 is not everything

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dear Sir

Secondary and equivalent examination results have recently been published. Some are satisfied with the results and some are disappointed not getting the expected results. GPA-5 is the expected result in our society.

How useful is this GPA 5 actually? Our society, families are teaching students wrongly. GPA 5 is not everything. Life does not stop here. The main purpose of education is to acquire knowledge and practice knowledge. Practice of numbers, practice of GPA cannot be the goal of education. So there is nothing to be broken down with merely GPA 5 result.

Most of the students studying in government universities did not get GPA 5 in any examination. So we all should convince the students positively. Students should not be scolded and psychologically pressurized by parents. Examinees of SSC and HSC normally belong to age of thrill and suspense, and more prone to be overflown with emotion than judgement. I request the parents to be aware of this.

Sadia Islam
Student, Department of Political Science, Jagannath University, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GPA-5 is not everything
The vicious spiral of climate change and biodiversity loss
To promote reliable and sustainable capital market
Handling role strain effectively
Strategic significance of Dhaka-Naypyidaw 8th border conference
Plastic use on the rise
US cracks down on methane pollution
Getting a suitable Job


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft