

Handling role strain effectively



Sociologists call it role strain when someone feels pressured to fulfill social role obligations. Role pressure is prevalent. Because we often try to play multiple roles while living in family, society and state. Family, society and state also expect it. As a result, our behaviour also differs. According to sociologists, there are different role stressors and other methods of dealing with them.



Role strain is viewed as a component of social interaction. Although researchers have defined individual roles in various ways, one way to think about roles is to observe how individuals behave in a given situation. Each of us has numerous roles (such as parents, siblings, relatives, students, friends, leaders, officials, employees, etc.).



And we behave differently depending on what is essential in fulfilling these roles. For example, it is normal for a person to behave differently at work than with friends. Because each role (employee vs friend) dictates a different pattern of behaviour, and the individual is guided accordingly.



According to sociologist William Goode of Columbia University, trying to fulfill these roles can lead to role strain, which he defines as "perceived difficulty in fulfilling role responsibilities." Because we often find ourselves in different social roles, Good suggests that feeling role pressure is expected and normal.



Good suggests that people engage in various trade-offs and bargaining processes to meet the demands of these roles as they try to best fulfill their roles. These trade-offs are based on multiple factors, such as how much we care about meeting society's expectations(according to society's level of "ideal commitment").



How we think the other person will feel if we don't meet the ideal commitment and how they will react. We also need to see how social pressures are created to perform specific roles.



On the other hand, role conflict related to role strain occurs when, due to the individual's social role, the individual is faced with performing multiple mutually exclusive roles that need to be performed simultaneously. For example, role strain may occur if a sleep-deprived new parent experiences stress while navigating the challenges of having a child.



Role conflict can arise if a working parent chooses between a teacher-parent meeting and an important work meeting scheduled simultaneously.



Further examples of role strain include a student trying to study for an exam (a student role), working in a campus job (an employee role), planning a meeting for a student organization (a group leader role), and playing cricket or participating in football team games (the role of a member of a sports club), etc.



According to Good, there are several ways individuals can try to reduce role strain by navigating multiple social roles:



Compartmentalizing: The individual may divide their role and try not to consider the conflict between the two roles.



Delegating to others: The person may find someone else to help with some of their responsibilities. For example, a busy parent may hire a housekeeper or childcare provider to assist them.



Leaving a role: One may decide that a particularly demanding role is not essential and may leave the role or switch to a less demanding one. For example, if someone has to work for a long time, they can leave that job and take another job to help them balance their family and work life.



Taking on a new role: Sometimes, a new or different role can help reduce role strain. For example, a promotion at work may create new responsibilities and reduce the accountability of lower-level responsibilities.



Avoiding unnecessary interruptions while working in a role: A person can concentrate fully on a particular role and inform others so that his work is not interrupted. For example, if a person is working on a big project, he will focus more on that and may tell others that they will be busy until then.



Although individuals adopt various strategies to avoid role strain and role conflict, many are now succumbing to role strain in modern urban life. Some may be able to manage them successfully, and many people can't. Counseling at the individual level is necessary to reduce role strain in such situations. Experts believe there is a need to teach this issue in schools, colleges and universities.



With social progress and civilization, people's personal, family, social and state life is becoming increasingly complex. And this complexity creates role strain and role conflict. Many believe the current mental health discourse results from role strain and conflict. So sociologists and psychologists think focusing more on this issue is essential.

The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Sociology at Tejgaon College, Dhaka



















