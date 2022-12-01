Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast killing three



Security officials gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack targeting a police truck in Quetta on November 30. Three people were killed and 23 injured on November 30 when a suicide bomber targeted a police truck in western Pakistan, an official said, an attack claimed by the domestic chapter of the Taliban. photo : AFP

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), separate from the Afghan Taliban but sharing a common hardline Islamist ideology, earlier this week called off a shaky months-long ceasefire agreed with Islamabad and ordered its fighters to resume attacks across the nation.

Senior police official Azhar Mehesar told AFP that Wednesday's blast targeted a security force preparing to escort polio vaccinators in the city of Quetta, and those killed "include a policeman, a woman and a child".

In a statement, the TTP said a "holy warrior" detonated a car bomb near a customs post to avenge the killing of founding member Umar Khalid Khurasani during the truce.

"Our revenge operations will continue," the statement added.

The TTP was founded in 2007 by Pakistani jihadists who fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan in the 1990s before opposing Islamabad's support for the US-led intervention there after 9/11.

For a time they held vast tracts of Pakistan's rugged tribal belt, imposing a radical interpretation of Islamic law and patrolling territory just 140 kilometres (85 miles) from the Pakistan capital. -AFP













