Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China's nuclear arsenal to more than triple by 2035: Pentagon

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

WASHINGTON, Nov 30:  China's nuclear arsenal is likely to more than triple to 1,500 warheads by 2035, the Pentagon said in a Tuesday report that also highlighted the increasing sophistication of the country's air force.
Washington has identified Beijing as the most consequential challenge to the United States, and the annual report on China's military emphasized improvements to both its nuclear and conventional forces.
"The Department of Defense estimates that (China's) operational nuclear warheads stockpile has surpassed 400," the report said. "If China continues the pace of its nuclear expansion, it will likely field a stockpile of about 1,500 warheads" by 2035.
 That figure would still however lag far behind the arsenals of the United States and Russia, which each include several thousand nuclear warheads.
 China "probably intends to develop new nuclear warheads and delivery platforms that at least equal the effectiveness, reliability and/or survivability" of those under development by the United States and Russia, the report said.
Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Tuesday that an increased Chinese nuclear arsenal would be a source of instability.
"The more proliferation there is, the more concerning it is, the more destabilizing to the region it is," Ryder told journalists.
The report also said Beijing is working to modernize its ballistic missile arsenal, launching some 135 in testing during 2021 -- "more than the rest of the world combined," excluding those fired in conflicts.
China is "developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that will significantly improve its nuclear-capable missile forces," the report said. And Beijing's air force -- the third-largest in the world with more than 2,800 aircraft -- is making strides.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NATO seeks to shore up Russia's neighbours as attacks continue
Gujarat goes into 1st phase of election today
School students pose for a photograph as they stand in the shape of a ribbon
EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of ‘crackdown’
Pakistan Taliban claim suicide blast killing three
China's nuclear arsenal to more than triple by 2035: Pentagon
Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft